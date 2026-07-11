Stubb hopes for Chinese pressure on Russia: "China is adamant that nuclear escalation is unacceptable"

Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed hope that Russia would not use nuclear weapons and mentioned a conversation he had with the Chinese foreign minister on this matter

He said this in an interview with CNBC, according to Censor.NET.

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When asked by a reporter whether Putin might ever use nuclear weapons, Stubb replied that he hoped not.

In particular, he mentioned his conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"We discussed the issue of nuclear weapons. And the Chinese are very firm on the inadmissibility of nuclear escalation. It is very important that we are able to prevent this. But there is always a risk of escalation, and we must take this seriously," Stubb said.

At the same time, the Finnish president hopes that Beijing will pressure Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

"We all need to be involved. That's why I keep saying that India is a key player, as is Turkey. Of course, the U.S. and President Trump are key players," Stubb said.

In his view, the ideal solution for ending the war in Ukraine is to first establish a ceasefire—and then hold negotiations to set the terms for peace.

Read more: Public opinion in Russia is shifting amid war casualties, - Stubb