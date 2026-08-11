WinFly unveils Spider – interceptor that engages target and returns. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian company WinFly has unveiled a new product, the WINFLY Spider. It is an interceptor based on the WINFLY 10 Hunter and equipped with a Karakurt net gun. The drone entangles an enemy target in a net and returns home.

"The WINFLY 10 Hunter has proven effective against enemy flying-wing and fixed-wing UAVs, including Orlan, ZALA, Supercam and Molniya drones, as well as Mavics, FPV drones and fibre-optic drones. So effective, in fact, that pilots faced a practical dilemma: every successful interception meant losing the interceptor itself," the company told Censor.NET’s Drone Industry project.

The net gun provided a solution. Pilots began equipping Hunters with it themselves to entangle targets in a net while preserving the drone for further missions. WinFly standardised this approach and released a ready-to-use product, the Spider, with the net gun already integrated and configured. Pilots do not need to make any modifications themselves.

The WINFLY 10 Hunter platform can intercept targets at altitudes of up to 5,000 metres, reach speeds of up to 160 km/h and operate at a range of more than 18 km when used with a ground station. Typical targets can be detected and identified at distances of up to 500 metres. Deployment takes up to three minutes, while flight time is up to 25 minutes. Daytime and nighttime variants are available. Each drone undergoes a test flight at a training ground before shipment.

The KARAKURT-K2 net gun weighs 210 grams and deploys its net at a distance of three to five metres, covering an area of three by three metres. Its effective firing range is up to 15 metres. The launch chamber is made of high-strength aluminium, and the system operates at temperatures ranging from −20°C to +50°C. It connects via a USB Type-C port. In addition to engaging airborne targets, the net launcher can block the rotors of a drone located on the ground or a rooftop, preventing it from taking off.

A single net shot costs UAH 1,100, while the interceptor remains intact and ready for its next mission. The Spider expands tactical interception capabilities: instead of trading one drone for another, pilots gain a reusable tool for countering enemy targets.