Ministry of Defence announces first tender for unmanned ground vehicles

Drone Industry

The Defence Procurement Agency DOT has announced its first procurement of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) based on specific tactical and technical specifications established by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

This was reported by the ministry’s press service.

What UGVs are to be procured

The Defence Procurement Agency DOT intends to procure two types of UGVs:

logistical systems for transporting cargo, delivering essential supplies and evacuating the wounded;

strike systems for engaging designated targets.

The systems must be capable of operating on rough terrain, providing stable remote control, and transmitting video and operational data to the operator.

Who can participate in the tender?

Manufacturers and suppliers whose products meet the established specifications and requirements are invited to participate in the procurement.

One of the main eligibility requirements is having at least one codified product in the UGV category.

UGVs are ground-based robotic platforms that can be controlled remotely. They help perform tasks on the front line without exposing military personnel to unnecessary risks. Ground drones are currently used, among other things, to deliver cargo, evacuate the wounded, and perform combat missions.

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As a reminder, the Ministry of Defence is gradually introducing competitive tender mechanisms in defence procurement to make it more transparent and ensure more efficient use of budget funds.

In May, the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Procurement Agency DOT conducted an open procurement procedure for 5,000 pickup trucks for the Defence Forces through the Prozorro system for the first time.

Read more: UGV procurement: Tender announced for first time under specifications set by MoD