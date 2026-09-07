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Scam call centres under Prosecutor General? | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO
The high-profile "Carthage" operation targeting the systematic corrupt "protection" of a network of fraudulent call centres.
Journalist Iryna Romaliiska examines the details of the investigation, schemes to shield illegal call centres, and the role of senior Prosecutor General’s Office officials in criminal proceedings live on "Butusov Plus".
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