Russian forces launched another attack on Dnipro: two dead, there are wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupiers launched an attack on Dnipro this morning, causing a fire.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Monitoring channels reported that a "Banderol" cruise missile was heading toward the city.

Shortly afterward, explosions were heard in Dnipro.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a fire broke out following the strike.

Information about casualties is currently being verified.

It later emerged that there had been a second attack on Dnipro.

It is reported that two people were killed and two others were injured.

"The same facility that was already damaged in the previous strike has been hit again. A fire broke out," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Mykolaiv was hit by massive attacks by Russian Federation: four people were killed and 19 wounded, including children