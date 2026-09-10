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News Attack on Dnipro
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Russian forces launched another attack on Dnipro: two dead, there are wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupiers launched an attack on Dnipro this morning, causing a fire.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Monitoring channels reported that a "Banderol" cruise missile was heading toward the city.

Shortly afterward, explosions were heard in Dnipro.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a fire broke out following the strike.

Information about casualties is currently being verified.

It later emerged that there had been a second attack on Dnipro.

У Дніпрі пролунали вибухи 10 вересня: що ввідомо?

It is reported that two people were killed and two others were injured.

"The same facility that was already damaged in the previous strike has been hit again. A fire broke out," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Read more: Mykolaiv was hit by massive attacks by Russian Federation: four people were killed and 19 wounded, including children

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Dnipro (882) shoot out (18786) Dnipropetrovsk region (1598) Dniprovskyy district (336)
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