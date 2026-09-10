Mykolaiv was hit by massive attacks by Russian Federation: four people were killed and 19 wounded, including children

Four people were killed and 19 others were wounded in Mykolaiv as a result of Russian attacks. Throughout the day on September 9 and into the night of September 10, Russian troops struck the city with attack drones, guided bombs, and "Banderol" missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

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Port and industrial infrastructure, as well as civilian facilities, were targeted.

Two women, aged 45 and 64, and two men, aged 49 and 53, were killed in the attacks.

Nineteen people were injured: eight women aged 18 to 71, eight men aged 28 to 74, and three children—a two-year-old girl and two boys aged one and eight.

Civilian and industrial infrastructure damaged

In Mykolaiv, Russian strikes damaged an administrative building, windows in an apartment building and a private home, a hotel, a car, a garage, and storage facilities.

A correctional facility and an empty warehouse were also damaged.

Read more: Three people injured in Russian attack on port infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: two in serious condition

Russia attacked the Mykolaiv District

On the afternoon of September 9, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv District. No one was injured.

In addition, Russian forces attacked Ochakiv with a Shahed-238 strike drone. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

See more: Sloviansk has come under fresh attacks: one man killed, one injured. PHOTO