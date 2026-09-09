Three people injured in Russian attack on port infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: two in serious condition
This morning, 9 September, Russian occupiers struck port infrastructure in Mykolaiv district, Mykolaiv region, injuring several people.
Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Heorhii Reshetilov reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
According to the report, all those injured are men. They were hospitalised. Two men, aged 28 and 46, are in serious condition. A 48-year-old man is in moderate condition.
Medics are providing them with all necessary care.
"Russia continues to strike our infrastructure and endanger people who are simply doing their jobs," the RMA head stressed.
Background
Overnight on 9 September, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv, killing a 70-year-old woman. A 15-year-old child was among the four people injured.
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