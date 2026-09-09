Three people injured in Russian attack on port infrastructure in Mykolaiv region: two in serious condition

This morning, 9 September, Russian occupiers struck port infrastructure in Mykolaiv district, Mykolaiv region, injuring several people.

Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Heorhii Reshetilov reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

According to the report, all those injured are men. They were hospitalised. Two men, aged 28 and 46, are in serious condition. A 48-year-old man is in moderate condition.

Medics are providing them with all necessary care.

"Russia continues to strike our infrastructure and endanger people who are simply doing their jobs," the RMA head stressed.

Read more: Russia attacked Kherson and Mykolaiv regions: one dead and 18 wounded

Background

Overnight on 9 September, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv, killing a 70-year-old woman. A 15-year-old child was among the four people injured.

Read more: Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions under Russian attacks: one dead and 27 injured