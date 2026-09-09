Russian strike on Mykolaiv: woman killed, 15-year-old child among injured. PHOTO

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv again last night. A 70-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

The city’s mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

According to him, four civilians were injured: a 74-year-old man, a 66-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old child.

Infrastructure damaged

Transport, port and civilian infrastructure, a shopping centre, a postal terminal, a café, two private houses and four lorries were also hit. One of the lorries was completely destroyed.

Read more: Mykolaiv and Kherson community completely without power, causes being established

"There is no justification, nor can there ever be, for what russia continues to do to civilians. At present, the municipal services are preparing to go to the scene – we will assist those affected, clear up the aftermath of the shelling and board up damaged windows. The enemy has once again brought death and destruction to our homes. We are working and will continue to work for as long as it takes to help every victim," emphasised the city’s mayor.

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