Aftermath of Russian Federation’s strikes on "Epicentre" in Mykolaiv. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers carried out several strikes on the ‘Epicentre’ shopping centre in Mykolaiv. Two people were injured as a result of the attack, and fires broke out in the shopping areas.
According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes.
"Among the injured are a 72-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl," the statement said.
Rescue workers were operating under the threat of further strikes
Clearing up the aftermath of the attack was complicated by the constant threat of further strikes.
"Due to the danger, personnel were repeatedly evacuated to a safe distance. As soon as the situation allowed, rescue workers returned to deal with the aftermath of the attack," the State Emergency Service noted.
Consequences of the attack
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