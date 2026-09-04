Two people injured in enemy attacks on Mykolaiv region, shopping centre damaged

Today, 4 September, Russian forces struck Mykolaiv and the surrounding region, injuring civilians.

Heorhii Reshetilov, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on Mykolaiv

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv, reportedly using a Shahed-238 UAV. A shopping centre was damaged in the strike.

A 72-year-old man was also injured. He is in moderate condition and has been hospitalised. The information is being clarified.

See more: Live grenade was found in electrical room of high-rise block in Mykolaiv. PHOTO

Attack on the region

The enemy attacked the Kutsurub community, reportedly using a Lancet UAV. The roof of a private house was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.

A 57-year-old man was injured and also hospitalised. Medical personnel are providing the victims with all necessary assistance.

"Once again, strikes on civilians. Once again, people have been injured. Russia continues its terror against the civilian population," the head of the RMA stressed.

See more: Live grenade was found in electrical room of high-rise block in Mykolaiv. PHOTO