Live grenade was found in electrical room of high-rise block in Mykolaiv. PHOTO

A live grenade has been discovered in the electrical room of a multi-storey building in Mykolaiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Mykolaiv Regional Police’s Facebook page.

The dangerous object was discovered by an employee of an electricity supply company. He had come to the building to replace a meter and reported the find to the emergency number 102.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The dangerous find was discovered whilst carrying out work

An investigative and operational team from Police Station No. 3 of the Mykolaiv District Police Department and bomb disposal experts from the regional police headquarters arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers evacuated the residents of the high-rise block and cordoned off the danger zone.

The bomb disposal experts examined the object and determined that it was a grenade. The explosive posed a danger to people.

"The bomb disposal experts examined the object and determined that the find was a grenade and posed a danger to people," the police reported.

The police are investigating the origin of the grenade

Law enforcement officers seized the explosive device. They are currently investigating its origin and the identity of the person who left the explosive device in the electrical room between floors.

The police emphasised that the report of the dangerous find came from an employee of the electricity supply company who was due to carry out work to replace a meter.

Watch more: Russia attacked Mykolaiv region overnight: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTO