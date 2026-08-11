Russia attacked Mykolaiv region overnight: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 11 August, the Russian Federation attacked the Mykolaiv region with ‘Shahed’ and ‘Molniya’ drones. A woman was injured in Mykolaiv, and there has been damage in Snihurivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting head of the regional military administration, Heorhii Reshetilov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A woman was injured in Mykolaiv as a result of the attack

Overnight, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type strike UAVs.

As a result of the attack, a 75-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Paramedics treated her at the scene. Her condition is currently stable.

A private house, a block of flats and an industrial facility in the city were also damaged.







Snihurivka was attacked by ‘Molniya’ drones overnight

The Snihurivka community in the Bashtanka district came under six attacks by ‘Molniya’-type drones during the night.

In Snihurivka, a residential building, the windows of three high-rise blocks, an unfinished construction site, a retail outlet and a car were damaged.

In the village of Ivano-Kepyne, a private house was damaged.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured as a result of these strikes.

There was a missile strike the day before

In addition to the night-time attacks, on the afternoon of 10 August, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on open countryside in the Bashtanka district.

There were no casualties as a result of this strike.

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