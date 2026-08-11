Three people, including child, were killed in Dnipropetrovsk region: five others were injured. PHOTOS

Since the evening of August 10, Russian invaders have attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones and artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A man was killed in the Synelnykivskyi District

In the Synelnykivsky District, Russian troops struck the district center and the Petropavlivska community.

As a result of the attacks, a logistics company’s warehouse and an apartment building were damaged.

A 47-year-old man was killed. A 7-year-old girl was also injured. She will receive outpatient medical care.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in the Kryvyi Rih area

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Hrushivska and Apostolivska communities came under Russian attack. Cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.

A 15-year-old boy was killed.

Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, were also wounded.

Civilian facilities damaged in the Nikopol region

Russian troops attacked the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanetsk.

An administrative building, a bank, a dormitory, and a store were damaged.

Two people were injured in the Kamianske district

In the Kamianske district, Russian forces struck the Verkhivtsevska and Piatykhatska communities.

A private home was damaged as a result of the attacks.

A 63-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were injured. Both were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

One person was killed in the Pavlohrad district

The Bohdanivska community in the Pavlohrad district was also targeted.

A private home and a car were damaged there. One person was killed as a result of the attack.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, using drones and artillery.

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