Consequences of night-time shelling of Kyiv: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 11 August, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the capital. As a result of the Russian attack, a strike was recorded on the grounds of one of the children’s hospitals in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Crater formed at the children’s hospital

Two craters were formed on the grounds of the medical facility. The strike damaged the building’s windows and a gas pipe.

Gas service workers quickly contained the gas leak.

During the attack, the children and medical staff were in shelters. According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured as a result of the strike on the hospital grounds.

A warehouse caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district

At another location, a Russian strike caused a fire and partial destruction of a warehouse.

The fire was contained within an area of 1,200 square metres. One injured person was found at the scene and handed over to medical staff.

Rescue workers later reported that the fire at the warehouse had been completely extinguished.

Read more: Strike on Zaporizhzhia: six dead, dozens injured. VIDEO+PHOTO

Rescue operations are ongoing

The relevant services are continuing to work at the sites of the Russian strike. The consequences of the attack and details of those affected are being clarified.























