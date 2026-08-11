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Strike on Zaporizhzhia: six dead, dozens injured. VIDEO+PHOTO
Six people were killed and a further 19 were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
Four apartment blocks and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strike.
Russian troops fired missiles and guided aerial bombs at the regional capital.
All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.
The full extent of the attack is being assessed
Relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. Information regarding the consequences of the Russian attack and the condition of the wounded may be subject to further clarification.
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