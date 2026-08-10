Occupiers dropped KAB on Zaporizhzhia: 4 injured, cars on fire, building damaged (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 10 August 2026, Russian forces carried out an air strike on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

"Cars are on fire, a private house has been damaged: these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," the message states.

According to him, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the regional capital.

See more: Occupiers launched KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia: two injured. PHOTO

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.













Update

According to the Regional Military Administration, at least three people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Residential buildings have been damaged and vehicles have caught fire.

According to the State Emergency Service, four people were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes, including one child.

At several locations, the roof of a five-story building and four passenger cars were on fire. High-rise buildings, non-residential structures, and more than 10 vehicles were damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Read more: Russian shelling leaves two villages in Zaporizhzhia region without electricity, over 5,000 consumers cut off from power – RMA



















Rescue workers extinguished all the fires.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 21 people.

It was later reported that the number of casualties resulting from the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia had risen to 13.