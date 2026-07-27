Occupiers launched KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia: two injured. PHOTO

During the day, Russian invaders launched a second round of KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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The strike damaged private homes, cars and non-residential buildings.

"At least two people have been injured – these are the preliminary results of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.



A man and a woman who were injured as a result of the Russian strikes are receiving all necessary medical care," said Fedorov.

Read more: KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia: 67-year-old man has died, search for people trapped under rubble continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack





