Occupiers launched KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia: two injured. PHOTO
During the day, Russian invaders launched a second round of KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
The strike damaged private homes, cars and non-residential buildings.
"At least two people have been injured – these are the preliminary results of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
A man and a woman who were injured as a result of the Russian strikes are receiving all necessary medical care," said Fedorov.
The aftermath of the attack
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