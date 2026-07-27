KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia: 67-year-old man has died, search for people trapped under rubble continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Overnight, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones and KAB bombs. A residential building was damaged as a result of one of the strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary reports, the Russian strike also damaged a flat in a high-rise block.

"A guided aerial bomb destroyed a private house in the regional capital and killed a 67-year-old man.

There may still be people trapped under the rubble.

A 53-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. Paramedics provided them with the necessary medical assistance," said Fedorov

A 22-year-old man was rescued from the rubble

Ivan Fedorov later reported that rescue workers had managed to free a 22-year-old man from the rubble.

According to him, the survivor’s life is not in danger. He is currently under medical supervision.

"He’s alive! In Zaporizhzhia, a 22-year-old man was pulled from under the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian KAB. He is under medical supervision, and his life is not in danger at present," Fedorov noted.

Read more: Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia: two men wounded, one of them in serious condition. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack

















