Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia: two men wounded, one of them in serious condition. PHOTO
On the morning of 26 July 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
It is reported that two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Specifically, a 38-year-old and a 25-year-old man were injured by a Russian drone strike. They are receiving all necessary medical care.
"Medical staff have assessed the condition of one of the victims as serious," the regional governor clarified.
Updated information
As of 11:54, unfortunately, there are reports of a fatality resulting from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
As of 12:56 p.m., one person was killed and six others were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
"Russian guided bombs struck the regional capital, damaging residential and non-residential buildings as well as an educational institution. Unfortunately, one man was killed. Medical personnel are providing all necessary care to the wounded," the Regional Military Administration stated.
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