Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: one woman was killed and 11 people were wounded, including three children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

A fire has broken out in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia following a Russian strike. According to preliminary reports, two people have been injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

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He said that details regarding the casualties are currently being verified.

Earlier, Fedorov had reported an attack by Russian forces on Zaporizhzhia. A thick plume of smoke rose above the city following the strike.

Photographs of the aftermath of the attack have also been released. They show a fire in a residential area, a destroyed building and rescue workers clearing up the damage and assisting the injured.

Fedorov later reported that rescue workers had pulled a woman from the rubble.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Massive shelling of southern Ukraine: dozens injured, damaged houses, port and civilian vessels

Update

As of 12.25, nine people are in need of medical attention, including three children, Fyodorov said.

"Sadly, one woman has died. Our condolences go out to her family and loved ones," the statement reads.

As of 14:15, there are already eleven casualties in Zaporizhzhia.

"People with blast injuries were taken to medical facilities in the region. Medical staff are now assessing each casualty individually.



Among those requiring medical attention were three children aged 3, 5 and 7," said Fedorov.

The aftermath of the attack



















