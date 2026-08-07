Russian shelling leaves two villages in Zaporizhzhia region without electricity, over 5,000 consumers cut off from power – RMA

More than 5,000 consumers in the Zaporizhzhia district were left without electricity as a result of Russian attacks. Two settlements were completely cut off from the power supply.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, enemy strikes left more than 5,000 consumers in the Zaporizhzhia district without electricity.

"Two settlements have been completely cut off from the power supply," Fedorov said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that emergency repair crews would begin restoring the power supply as soon as the security situation permits.

Watch more: Russia has attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire is raging. VIDEO