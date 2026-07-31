Russia has attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire is raging. VIDEO

Zaporizhzhia has come under yet another enemy attack, which resulted in a fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a Telegram post by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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Consequences of the attack and the response of the emergency services

"A fire broke out as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov said.

All emergency services were dispatched to the scene. According to preliminary reports, buildings and non-residential premises have been damaged.

No information on casualties has been received so far, Fedorov added later.

Read more: Hundreds of Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: deaths, injuries and destruction