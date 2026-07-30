Hundreds of Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: deaths, injuries and destruction

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched massive attacks on the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions, using aircraft, artillery, and drones. The shelling has resulted in casualties, injuries, and significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Three people were wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region; the occupiers carried out 850 attacks

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 850 strikes on 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers carried out 16 airstrikes, deployed 590 drones of various types—primarily FPV drones—and launched 244 artillery strikes.

Three people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Port infrastructure and residential buildings have been damaged in the Mykolaiv region

According to the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, Georgy Reshetilov, Russian forces carried out a combined attack on the Mykolaiv region yesterday and this morning, July 30, using Shahed, "Molniya," and "Banderole" strike drones.

In Mykolaiv, the port infrastructure was hit. A warehouse and the roof of an apartment building were damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

In the Bashtanka District, two warehouses were damaged by debris from downed drones. Additionally, in the Snigurivka community, three private homes, an ambulance, and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the attacks.

In the Mykolaiv District, Russian forces attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities with FPV drones and "Molniya" unmanned aerial vehicles. Three private homes were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. Additionally, a tractor was damaged in the Stepivska community as a result of a strike by a "Banderole" UAV. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Two people were killed and ten were injured in the Kherson region

Over the past day, Kherson and dozens of settlements in the region came under Russian attack.

The enemy shelled critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods. Seven high-rise buildings and nine private homes, a cell tower, a store, a gas station, outbuildings, a bus, and private cars were damaged.

As a result of Russian aggression in the Kherson region, two people were killed and ten others were injured; among the victims was one child.