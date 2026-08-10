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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Occupiers attack car carrying children with drone in Dnipropetrovsk region: Teenager killed, two others injured

Russian drone attack on car kills teenager in Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian invaders attacked a civilian car carrying children from the Kherson region with an FPV drone. One minor was killed, and two others were injured.

This was reported by Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin and Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

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Attack on civilian car

The enemy attack occurred in the village of Hrushivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, on 10 August. A 15-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries when the enemy drone struck.

"Medics desperately tried to resuscitate the teenager, but his injuries proved too severe," Prokudin said.

Another 16-year-old boy was injured. He was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the head penetrating the brain. The boy is currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha clarified that another boy, aged 17, was also injured in the enemy attack. He will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, 10 civilians were injured in Zaporizhzhia

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children (1215) shoot out (18398) Dnipropetrovsk region (1546) Kryvorizkyy district (322) Hrushivka (1)
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