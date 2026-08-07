Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, 10 civilians were injured in Zaporizhzhia

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been heavily shelling the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Overnight, the enemy struck the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, targeting five districts; in the Zaporizhzhia region, it carried out 997 strikes on 56 settlements, injuring ten people.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Dnipropetrovsk Region: Five Districts Under Attack

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, Kamyanske, and Synelnykiv districts, as well as Pavlohrad, came under enemy attack.

In the Nikopol District, Russian forces shelled the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka. The strikes damaged a post office, a high school, and a private home.

A private home was destroyed in the Hrushev community of the Kryvyi Rih district. Fires broke out in the Vyshnev and Bozhedariv communities of the Kamyanske district, damaging infrastructure facilities.

In the Synelnykivsky District, the communities of Petropavlivka and Shakhtarska came under attack, resulting in damage to an administrative building and a vehicle. The occupiers also attacked Pavlohrad.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions are under heavy attack by Russia: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded

Zaporizhzhia region: Nearly 1,000 strikes in a day

In the Zaporizhzhia region, ten people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

According to regional authorities, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 997 attacks on 56 settlements in the region.

In particular, Russian troops carried out 18 airstrikes on Malokaterynivka, Komyshuvas, Veselyanka, Hryhorivske, Rizdvyanka, Yuliivka, Matviivka, Zhovta Krucha, Orikhiv, Chervonyi Yar, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Samiilivka, Tymoshivka, Kopani, Vasynivka, and Novoivanivka.

In addition, 727 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked dozens of settlements, including Zaporizhzhia, Balabine, Komyshuvakha, Orikhiv, Stepnogorsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Bilohirya, Hulyaypilsk, Charivne, and others.

Four attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems were also recorded against Kushugum, Malokaterynivka, and Charivne.

In addition to airstrikes and drone attacks, the Russian army carried out 248 artillery strikes on populated areas in the Zaporizhzhia region, including Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Pavlivka, Lukyanivskyi, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Dobropillia, Huliaipilske, Preobrazhenka, and Tsvitkove.