Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions are under heavy attack by Russia: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued to shell the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, using attack drones, aircraft, artillery, and FPV drones. The Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions were hit the hardest.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Zaporizhzhia Region: two dead, 11 wounded

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 1,049 strikes on 60 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of the Russian attacks.

The enemy carried out 25 airstrikes, deployed 791 drones of various types—primarily FPV drones—and launched 233 artillery strikes.

In Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out after an industrial facility was struck. Separately, a car caught fire as a result of a drone attack. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties in both cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 109 reports were received regarding damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Read more: Russians attack SES sappers during demining in Zaporizhzhia district: two injured. PHOTO

Dnipropetrovsk Region: nearly 20 attacks in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times using drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

The Nikopol, Synelnykivskyi, and Pavlohrad districts were targeted.

In the Pavlohrad district, two people were injured—a 63-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. They will receive outpatient treatment.

In Dnipro, food warehouses caught fire as a result of the enemy attack. A high-rise building was damaged in the Nikopol district.

See more: Russian ballistic missile strike on Radushne: the Voronov family, with their many children, were laid to rest in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Kherson Region: two dead and 18 wounded

Over the past 24 hours, more than 40 settlements in the Kherson region, including Kherson, came under enemy air, drone, and artillery strikes.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration, two people were killed and 18 others were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression.

Nine high-rise buildings, 12 private homes, administrative buildings, gas stations, a cell tower, a private business, ambulances, and private vehicles were damaged.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Central District of Kherson with a drone. A 52-year-old man was injured, sustaining blast injuries, a closed head injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds.

Later, a drone struck one of the city’s hospitals. A 52-year-old nurse was injured. A 58-year-old man also sought medical attention after being injured in another drone attack in central Kherson.

See more: Russian troops are using drone to hunt down unarmed market vendor in Kherson. VIDEO