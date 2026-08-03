Russians attack SES sappers during demining in Zaporizhzhia district: two injured. PHOTO

In the Zaporizhzhia district, Russian forces carried out a targeted attack on State Emergency Service sappers while they were conducting demining operations. Two rescuers were injured in the strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES).

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"In the Zaporizhzhia district, SES sappers came under a targeted Russian attack during demining operations: two rescuers were injured," the statement said.

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Medical personnel provided the injured rescuers with the necessary assistance.

"Despite the constant threat, emergency workers continue to perform their duties, risking their own lives for the safety of others," the State Emergency Service stressed.

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