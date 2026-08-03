SES is dealing with aftermath of explosions in Khmelnytskyi region: area and water bodies are being inspected by bomb disposal experts, robots and divers. PHOTOS

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a task force from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is continuing to deal with the aftermath of the explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service’s press centre.

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Robots, UAVs and divers: how areas are being surveyed following the explosions

As noted, pyrotechnic, diving and canine units, specialists from the Unmanned Systems Forces, community rescue officers and mobile safety teams have been deployed.





















Rescuers are searching the area near the firing range, woodland, forest strips and the private residential sector for explosive devices. To this end, UAVs and ground-based robotic systems are being used, whilst water bodies are being checked by diver-sappers.

Read more: Explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi: detonations are occurring continuously (updated)

Working with the public

Community rescue officers are conducting door-to-door visits, informing residents about mine safety rules and providing assistance where necessary.

Two mobile safety classrooms run by the State Emergency Service are operating directly on site, where adults and children are taught what to do if they find explosive objects and are reminded of the basic safety rules.

Coordination of all resources is being managed by the emergency response headquarters.

What led up to this?

Read more: Ammunition stops detonating at training ground near Khmelnytskyi: Contact lost with 5 SOF service members