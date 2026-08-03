SES is dealing with aftermath of explosions in Khmelnytskyi region: area and water bodies are being inspected by bomb disposal experts, robots and divers. PHOTOS
In the Khmelnytskyi region, a task force from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is continuing to deal with the aftermath of the explosions.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service’s press centre.
Robots, UAVs and divers: how areas are being surveyed following the explosions
As noted, pyrotechnic, diving and canine units, specialists from the Unmanned Systems Forces, community rescue officers and mobile safety teams have been deployed.
Rescuers are searching the area near the firing range, woodland, forest strips and the private residential sector for explosive devices. To this end, UAVs and ground-based robotic systems are being used, whilst water bodies are being checked by diver-sappers.
Working with the public
Community rescue officers are conducting door-to-door visits, informing residents about mine safety rules and providing assistance where necessary.
Two mobile safety classrooms run by the State Emergency Service are operating directly on site, where adults and children are taught what to do if they find explosive objects and are reminded of the basic safety rules.
Coordination of all resources is being managed by the emergency response headquarters.
What led up to this?
- The Special Operations Forces reported that on 31 July, an explosion followed by a detonation occurred at a training ground belonging to one of the military units in the Khmelnytskyi region.
- In Khmelnytskyi, residential and public buildings were damaged following the explosions on the grounds of one of the military units.
- The State Bureau of Investigation has launched an inquiry.
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