Explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi: detonations are occurring continuously (updated)

Several explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

All relevant agencies are currently working at the scene. Experts are investigating the circumstances of the explosions and assessing the potential consequences.

Residents are urged to rely on official sources

Local authorities are urging residents to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and follow updates only from official sources.

According to local Telegram channels, as of 1:00 p.m., explosions are constantly being heard in the city. Plaster is crumbling from the walls of buildings, and potted plants are falling from windowsills.

According to the Telegram channel "Soniashnyk", the detonation of old munitions was scheduled for today in Khmelnytskyi.

The military has urged residents to refrain from sharing information about the explosions.

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