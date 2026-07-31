Rocket strike on Odesa: hospital damaged, there are casualties (updated). PHOTO

Explosions were heard in Odesa on the afternoon of July 31.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the enemy launched a missile attack on the region.

Update

As a result of the missile attack on Odesa, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including the grounds of a business, as well as hospital and college buildings, according to Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

According to preliminary reports, unfortunately, two people were injured: a 43-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman—a hospital employee. The man is in serious condition. The woman’s condition is moderate.

According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the attack shattered the windows of the city hospital, damaged the roof of an educational institution, and damaged five trucks parked in the company’s parking lot.

The prosecutor’s office also provided an update on the condition of the victims. A man is in serious condition with shrapnel wounds, and a woman is in moderate condition.







What led up to this?

Early this morning, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv. In the Holosiivskyi district, debris from a downed UAV caused a fire in a grassy area.

In addition, during an airstrike by Russian forces in the Vinnytsia region, hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded. In particular, a Nova Poshta branch was targeted.

See more: Promised drone parts: fraudster who swindled volunteer out of nearly 900,000 hryvnias has been exposed in Kyiv, - Prosecutor’s office. PHOTO