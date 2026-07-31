Promised drone parts: fraudster who swindled volunteer out of nearly 900,000 hryvnias has been exposed in Kyiv, - Prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers in the capital have arrested a 25-year-old resident of Odesa who is suspected of fraud involving the sale of drone components. According to the investigation, the man, together with his accomplices, swindled a volunteer out of nearly 900,000 hryvnias by promising to supply drone equipment.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect has already been served with a notice of suspicion.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the investigation, in December 2025, the suspect, together with his accomplices, set up a Telegram channel through which he offered goods for the military. A former serviceman, who has been involved in voluntary work and helping his unit since leaving the service, responded to the advert.

The man agreed to purchase drone components and transferred nearly 900,000 hryvnias to the specified account. After receiving the funds, the sellers ceased all communication, and the buyer never received the goods.





Under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, a 25-year-old man from Odesa was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – fraud committed using electronic computing equipment on an especially large scale.

Law enforcement officers are currently identifying other individuals who may have been involved in this fraudulent scheme.

See more: He stabbed her 17 times: man who killed doctor during MMC in Kyiv served notice of suspicion. PHOTOS