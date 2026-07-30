He stabbed her 17 times: man who killed doctor during MMC in Kyiv served notice of suspicion. PHOTOS

A 31-year-old Kyiv resident has been served a notice of suspicion of murdering a military medical commission (MMC) doctor.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

Investigators established that on 29 July, the man, who was wanted for failing to undergo a military medical examination, was brought to Non-Staff Permanent Military Medical Commission No. 1 of the Podilskyi District Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support in Kyiv for a medical examination.

He was to be examined by a 55-year-old surgeon.

"According to the suspect, he wanted to be examined thoroughly, complained of a toothache and asked to be released for several days. After realising that he would be found fit for military service, he stabbed the doctor around 17 times in the chest, neck and arms. The man had brought the knife with him in his bag. The woman died at the scene from her injuries," the statement said.





See more: Two servicemen suspected of fatally beating man in Kyiv: they face up to 10 years in prison. PHOTO

He was detained and served a notice of suspicion of the premeditated murder of a person in connection with the performance of their official duties (under paragraph 8 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He faces between ten and fifteen years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment. A court is currently considering whether to remand the suspect in custody.

As part of a pre-trial investigation initiated under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code, investigators are also establishing how the man managed to enter the MMC premises with a knife.

Background

On 29 July, it emerged that a man whom police had brought to a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support as a military registration offender fatally stabbed a doctor while undergoing a military medical examination.

See more: Man attacks MMC doctor with knife at Kyiv TCR: medic killed, investigation underway. PHOTO (updated)