Man attacks MMC doctor with knife at Kyiv TCR: medic killed, investigation underway. PHOTO (updated)

Photo: Нацполіція України

In Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, a man whom police brought to a territorial centre of recruitment and social support (TCR and SS) for violating military registration rules fatally stabbed a doctor while undergoing a military medical examination. The attacker was detained, and law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the crime.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kyiv City TCR and SS

Read more on our Telegram channel

Military registration offender brought for military medical commission (MMC)

National Police officers brought a man who had violated military registration rules and had not undergone a military medical commission to the territorial centre of recruitment and social support in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district.

The centre said that, in order to remedy the violation, he was referred for examination to Independent Military Medical Commission No. 1 at the Podilskyi District Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support in Kyiv.

See also: Men in Cherkasy committed acts of hooliganism against TCC military personnel, – National Police. VIDEO

Doctor stabbed

At around 3:30 p.m., while undergoing a military medical examination in a surgeon’s office, the man stabbed a female doctor, killing her.

Police officers detained the attacker. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene, establishing the circumstances of the incident and conducting investigative actions.

See more: Group of men damages TCR servicemen’s vehicle and uses pepper spray in Kharkiv: they are detained. PHOTO

"We stress that, in accordance with current legislation, the man will be held criminally liable," the TCR said.

UPDATE

The National Police later reported that the 65-year-old surgeon sustained multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

Kyiv police received the report at around 3:00 p.m. today. According to preliminary findings, a 31-year-old man stabbed the surgeon in the chest and arms while undergoing a military medical examination.

Police detained the attacker pursuant to Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators launched a pre-trial investigation under Paragraph 8 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on intentional murder. The offence is punishable by life imprisonment.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

For reference, military medical commissions are civilian institutions that are not subordinate to the military command authorities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their medical personnel are exclusively civilian employees.

See more: Conscript dies after stay at Kremenchuk TCR: cause of death – severe traumatic brain injury, - SBI