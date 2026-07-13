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Group of men damages TCR servicemen’s vehicle and uses pepper spray in Kharkiv: they are detained. PHOTO
In Kharkiv, five men damaged the official vehicle of the Territorial Centre of Recruitment (TCR) servicemen and used pepper spray during a check of military registration documents.
This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv region police, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the incident
According to preliminary findings, during a check of military registration documents, a group of men actively resisted representatives of the District Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support, used pepper spray and damaged an official vehicle. As a result of their unlawful actions, the vehicle sustained mechanical damage.
Arrest and charges
- Law enforcement officers identified those involved in the offence. Five men were detained on suspicion of hooliganism. The suspects face a maximum sentence of four years’ imprisonment.
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