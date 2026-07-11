Disturbances near TCR in Lviv: three more suspects remanded in custody without right to bail. PHOTO
Today, 11 July, further three participants in the riots in the Sykhiv district of Lviv were remanded in custody without the right to bail.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Details
As noted, the case concerns two men aged 21 and 28 who organised and incited those present to commit unlawful acts on the night of 9 July in Sykhiv. In addition, they personally took an active part in damaging an official off-road vehicle belonging to servicemen of the Sykhiv Regional TCR and SS – they blocked its movement, jumped on the vehicle, and later overturned it.
Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man from Lviv provoked a confrontation with a member of the TCR, as well as shoving him, attempting to tear off his military uniform and verbally abusing him.
What led up to it?
- On the evening of 8 July, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Centre (TRC), the police and local residents during a check of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass brawl.
- Two TCR and SS military personnel were injured as a result of the conflict in Lviv
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack on TCR military personnel in Lviv as a "very bad incident".
- On the evening of 9 July, the young men who had attacked the TCR’s notification team in Lviv apologised. They were tracked down by
Lviv’s veterans’ community.
- The court has already imposed a preventive measure on the first suspect in the case concerning the clash with police officers and the TCR in Lviv — 23-year-old Oleh Havrilov has been remanded in custody for 60 days.
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