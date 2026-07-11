Disturbances near TCR in Lviv: three more suspects remanded in custody without right to bail. PHOTO

Today, 11 July, further three participants in the riots in the Sykhiv district of Lviv were remanded in custody without the right to bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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Details

As noted, the case concerns two men aged 21 and 28 who organised and incited those present to commit unlawful acts on the night of 9 July in Sykhiv. In addition, they personally took an active part in damaging an official off-road vehicle belonging to servicemen of the Sykhiv Regional TCR and SS – they blocked its movement, jumped on the vehicle, and later overturned it.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man from Lviv provoked a confrontation with a member of the TCR, as well as shoving him, attempting to tear off his military uniform and verbally abusing him.







Read more: Attack on law enforcement officers during conflict involving TCR in Lviv: 23-year-old AWOL serviceman Havrylov remanded in custody for 60 days

What led up to it?