Two TCR and SS servicemen injured in conflict in Lviv – Operational Command "West"

After yesterday's conflict in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, two servicemen of the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) sought medical help at a healthcare facility.

This was reported to Censor.NET by Kateryna Lytvynchuk, an officer with the public relations department of the communications directorate of Operational Command "West".

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Details

According to her, the servicemen sustained minor bodily injuries, and there is no threat to their life or health.

Lytvynchuk confirmed that an internal investigation is currently underway, initiated by the head of the Lviv regional TCR and SS.

"The investigation was launched to establish all the circumstances of the incident. Based on its results, the actions of all participants in this conflict will receive a legal assessment... It is likely that yesterday's incident has all the signs of obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Establishing all the circumstances is the prerogative of law enforcement agencies," the officer said.

Read more: National Police and SSU are investigating conflict with TCR in Lviv: identity of one of the attackers has been established

She also noted that yesterday the notification group included not only TCR and SS servicemen but also representatives of the National Police of Ukraine.

"Representatives of the TCR and SS check citizens' military registration documents during the legal regime of martial law. All male citizens aged 18 to 60 must have military registration documents with them and present them upon request. Representatives of the TCR and SS who are part of the notification group only check military registration documents, but they do not detain citizens. Representatives of the National Police who are included in the same notification group, in turn, have such a right. They are responsible for maintaining order in general and law and order in such situations," Lytvynchuk emphasized, adding that the man over whom yesterday's conflict began is a violator of military registration rules.

Speaking about possible material damage caused by the incident, the officer explained that this issue would be clarified during the investigation.

Watch more: In Lviv, crowd overturned TCR vehicle: Sadovyi, Lviv Regional TCR and SS responded (updated). VIDEO

Background

On the evening of 8 July, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Centre of Recruitment (TCR), the police and local residents during a check of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass clash.

According to information from the police and the Lviv Regional TCR:

at around 9.30 pm, a TCR notification group together with police officers was checking the documents of persons liable for military service;

a man was found who, according to law enforcement officers, was wanted for violating military registration rules;

after he was detained, a crowd gathered around the service vehicle;

those involved in the conflict blocked the TCR vehicle, damaged it, and overturned it;

after the incident, the detained man was taken to the TCR, where he was referred to undergo a military medical commission (MMC).

Read more: Military-political leadership is responsible for propaganda of evaders, - Reshetylova