National Police and SSU are investigating conflict with TCR in Lviv: identity of one of the attackers has been established

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting pre-trial investigations into the conflict with members of the TCR and SS in the Sykhiv district of Lviv.

This was reported by the police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"In particular, National Police investigators are looking into an attack on a police officer who was maintaining public order during the incident.

The National Police has opened a criminal case regarding this incident under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threats or violence against a law enforcement officer)," the statement reads.

Police have identified the attacker.

At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is conducting a pre-trial investigation under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a state of emergency).

All evidence collected by the police while documenting this incident has been transferred to the SSU to be included in the criminal case file.

Read more: General Staff on conflict with TCR in Lviv: There is no justification for violence. There must be investigation

What led up to this?

On the evening of July 8, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCR), the police, and local residents during a check of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass brawl.

According to information from the police and the Lviv Regional TCR:

at around 9:30 p.m., a TCR patrol, together with police officers, was checking the documents of men subject to military conscription;

a man was identified who, according to law enforcement officials, was wanted for violating military registration rules;

after his arrest, a crowd gathered around the official vehicle;

those involved in the conflict blocked the TCR vehicle, damaged it, and overturned it;

following the incident, the detainee was taken to the TCR, where he was referred for a military medical commission (MMC) examination.

Read more: Ministry of Defense on attack on TCR military personnel in Lviv: Mobilization methods need to be improved