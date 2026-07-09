General Staff on conflict with TCR in Lviv: There is no justification for violence. There must be investigation

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine condemned the attacks on servicemen of the TCR and SS.

This is mentioned in a statement by the General Staff, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"In the twelfth year of Russia’s armed aggression and the fifth year of repelling the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, such actions are unacceptable, unlawful, and directly undermine the state’s defense capabilities.



The events that took place in Lviv bear the hallmarks of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the legal framework of martial law. We call on law enforcement agencies to ensure a comprehensive, objective, and impartial investigation of this incident and to hold those responsible accountable in accordance with the requirements of current legislation. Ukrainian soldiers, who carry out combat missions on the front lines every day, must be confident that the state ensures law and order in the rear," the statement emphasized.

An investigation into the actions of the TCR military personnel is ongoing

At the same time, the General Staff stated that an internal investigation is underway into the legality of the actions taken by military personnel at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

"If violations are found, those responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the law.



No disputes regarding the legality of the actions of officials or military personnel can justify the use of violence. A legal assessment of each case must be made exclusively by authorized state bodies," the statement said.

The General Staff reiterated that defending Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity is a constitutional duty of Ukrainian citizens.

Read more: Ministry of Defense on attack on TCR military personnel in Lviv: Mobilization methods need to be improved

"Servicemembers of the TCR who carry out public alert operations perform important tasks in ensuring the manpower of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, on which the state’s ability to continue effectively repelling Russian aggression directly depends.



Any conflict situations must be resolved exclusively within the legal framework. Only strict adherence to the law, mutual respect, and personal responsibility on the part of everyone can guarantee social unity and the stability of the state.



We would like to specifically note that alert procedures are carried out by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, many of whom have combat experience, and not by civilian "TCR and SS employees," as they are often mistakenly called," the General Staff explained.

They also called on citizens to remain calm, not to fall for provocations or misinformation, to act strictly within the law, and to rally behind the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the fight for independence.

Watch more: In Lviv, crowd overturned TCR vehicle: Sadovyi, Lviv Regional TCR and SS responded (updated). VIDEO

What led up to this?

On the evening of July 8, a conflict broke out in the Sykhiv district of Lviv between representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCR), the police, and local residents during a check of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass brawl.

According to information from the police and the Lviv Regional Emergency Operations Center: