Ministry of Defense on attack on TCR military personnel in Lviv: Mobilization methods need to be improved

The Ministry of Defense stated that the attack on TCR military personnel in Lviv on July 8 is unacceptable, as are other attacks on members of the Defense Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"The Ministry of Defense’s position is consistent—everyone is equal before the law. Accountability must follow in any case of violence or aggression. The only one who benefits from such situations is the enemy. Hate speech directed at our own army will lead to irreversible changes.

Mobilization is an essential component of Ukraine’s defense. Its methods require improvement, and this process is ongoing.

We expect law enforcement agencies to properly assess the situation in Lviv. Offenders must be identified and held accountable," the ministry emphasized.

What led up to this?

On the evening of July 8, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCR), the police, and local residents during a check of military registration documents. The incident quickly escalated into a mass brawl.

According to information from the police and the Lviv Regional TCR: