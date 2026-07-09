In Lviv, crowd overturned TCR vehicle: Sadovyi, Lviv Regional TCR and SS responded (updated). VIDEO

On 8 July, an incident occurred in the Sykhiv district of Lviv during events aimed at informing the public about mobilisation. The police identified a man who was wanted for evading military service. An angry crowd overturned a service vehicle belonging to the Territorial Centre for Recruitment.

According to Censor.NET, this was confirmed to "Suspilne" by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Lviv region.

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What is known?

Alina Podreiko, a spokesperson for the Lviv Regional Police, reported that the notification team had identified a man born in 1996 who had breached military registration rules and had been wanted since 12 June 2026.

According to her, whilst she was speaking to the man, passers-by began to obstruct the work of the notification team, after which the number of people at the scene began to increase.

As of now, the police are at the scene. Law enforcement officers are maintaining public order and speaking with members of the public.

Watch more: Mobilization of people with visible health problems: Lubinets reports violations at Chernivtsi Regional TCR and demands explanations. VIDEO

Warning! The video contains strong language

It should be noted that, according to reports from local Telegram channels, the clash took place on Chervona Kalyna Avenue. After the young man was detained, a crowd gathered in Sykhiv, and a conflict arose between them and the TCR staff.

Videos published online show several hundred people gathered around a military vehicle, shouting "Shame!", before overturning the vehicle. Subsequently, two men climbed onto the vehicle and began smashing the windows to the crowd’s cheers. Furthermore, according to Telegram channels, the protesters punctured the TCR vehicle’s tyres and removed the bumper.

Reaction from the city’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi

On Telegram, the mayor of Lviv wrote that he is currently investigating all the circumstances of the situation in Sykhiv and promised to provide details once he has received complete and verified information.

See also: Mobilisation of people with visible health issues: Lubinets reports violations at the Chernivtsi Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Office and demands explanations. VIDEO

Updated information

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, held an emergency meeting with law enforcement officials regarding the incident in the Sykhiv neighborhood.

"The top priority is to ensure public order! Everyone who committed an offense, including those who obstructed the activities of military personnel, must be identified and held accountable," he emphasized.

Kozytskyi also added that the regional TCR and SS will conduct an internal investigation into the legality of their officers’ actions during the apprehension of a citizen born in 1996 who was wanted by the authorities.

Subsequently, the Lviv Regional TCR and SS also commented on the incident.

The agency reported that, in cooperation with the police, a citizen was stopped for a document check; it turned out that he had been wanted since June 12 for violating military registration requirements. The man was taken to the Territorial Recruitment Center, and he is currently undergoing a MMC.

Meanwhile, another alert group that remained at the scene was blocked. Unknown individuals surrounded the official vehicle, caused significant damage to it, and eventually overturned it.