Mobilization of people with visible health problems: Lubinets reports violations at Chernivtsi Regional TCR and demands explanations. VIDEO

A video has been found online showing possible violations of people’s rights during mobilization measures at the Chernivtsi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS). The Ombudsman is demanding explanations.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, as reported by Censor.NET.

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People with health problems

"During social media monitoring, my representative in Chernivtsi region, Iryna Isopenko, found a video that is shocking and raises serious questions.

The footage shows men being taken out of an assembly point for further delivery, presumably to military units. Among them are people with visible signs of health problems. This is unacceptable," Lubinets said.

He said that his representative in Chernivtsi region had already sent an official request to the Chernivtsi Regional TCR and SS, demanding that the persons shown in the video be identified, that information be provided on the time of their delivery to and departure from the mobilization center, the results of their military medical commission examinations, documents regarding their fitness for military service, and where exactly they were taken.

Read more: Single father from Kryvyi Rih sent to military unit, he had no deferment – Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCR

Systemic reform of mobilization procedures is needed

Lubinets is demanding that all circumstances be established and clear answers provided.

"It is visible to the naked eye that several people in the video need help, not mobilization," the Commissioner stressed.

He added that, in pursuit of mobilization numbers, the state has no right to turn a blind eye to people’s health, the legality of decisions by military medical commissions, or respect for the rights of those being sent to training centers.

"Ukraine needs systemic reform of mobilization procedures," the Ombudsman added.

See more: SBI investigates possible violations of citizens’ rights at Mykolaiv Regional TCR and SS