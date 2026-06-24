SBI investigates possible violations of citizens’ rights at Mykolaiv Regional TCR and SS

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have launched a pre-trial investigation into possible violations of citizens' rights at the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS). During the inspection, it was confirmed that one of the mobilized men had been without communication with his relatives for 18 days and had broken ribs, which he said he sustained during mobilization measures.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SBI.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

SBI employees responded to information about possible violations of citizens' rights at the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support and joined the inspection conducted by representatives of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Investigators from the Bureau arrived at the regional assembly point, where they interviewed everyone present about their conditions of stay and possible violations of their rights.

Read more: SBI has uncovered scheme of illegal conscription and beatings at RTCR in Odesa region: 9 people have been detained. PHOTOS

Facts of rights violations at TCR confirmed

During the inspection, the fact that one of the mobilized men had been without communication with his relatives for 18 days was confirmed.

It was also established that the man was at the assembly point with bodily injuries, including broken ribs. According to him, he sustained these injuries from law enforcement officers during mobilization measures.

Read more: Ministry of Defence announces reform of Territorial Recruitment Centres: Current format of compulsory mobilisation is having negative impact on us

SBI launches pre-trial investigation

Based on these facts, the SBI has launched a pre-trial investigation into elements of criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (excess of authority or official powers by a law enforcement officer) and Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional moderate bodily injury).

SBI investigators are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident and will provide a legal assessment of the actions of persons involved in the possible offenses.

Procedural guidance is being provided by the Mykolaiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region.

Read more: TCRs increasingly turning into places where citizens are deprived of liberty, Lubinets says

Background