Ministry of Defence announces reform of Territorial Recruitment Centres: Current format of compulsory mobilisation is having negative impact on us
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence is set to unveil the next phase of defence reforms shortly. Specifically, this involves overhauling the mobilisation system and the operations of the Territorial Recruitment Centres.
Deputy Defence Minister Mstyslav Banik announced this during a briefing, reports Censor.NET, citing hromadske.
Details
According to the official, the mobilisation reform and the reform of the Territorial Recruitment Centres (TRCs) are the next stage of changes currently being worked on by the Ministry of Defence.
However, Banik did not specify when exactly the new reforms would be presented, saying only: "Soon. It won’t be 2027. It will happen soon."
"Whether there will be raids or something else — I cannot tell you for certain, because we will explain how the mobilisation reform will take place once we have completed it. But I can say for certain that the current format of compulsory mobilisation in society is having a rather negative impact on us. What it will look like — we shall see in due course," he stated.
He noted that part of the mobilisation reform includes, in particular, changes so that people "whom we are going to mobilise now understand what their prospects are in a protracted war".
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, on 12 June, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine announced the launch of the most comprehensive reform of the military service system. Unique contract formats with clear terms (from 10 months), pay for infantry (up to 460,000 UAH per month), a fast-track return for servicemen from the reserve forces, and the mass recruitment of foreign volunteers to the front line are being introduced.
- Under the new reform, the average monthly salary for a Ukrainian infantryman will be 300,000 hryvnias, with a maximum of 460,000. Servicemen will also be offered contracts for 10, 14 and 24 months, as well as deferrals.
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