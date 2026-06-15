Ministry of Defence announces reform of Territorial Recruitment Centres: Current format of compulsory mobilisation is having negative impact on us

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence is set to unveil the next phase of defence reforms shortly. Specifically, this involves overhauling the mobilisation system and the operations of the Territorial Recruitment Centres.

Deputy Defence Minister Mstyslav Banik announced this during a briefing, reports Censor.NET, citing hromadske.

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According to the official, the mobilisation reform and the reform of the Territorial Recruitment Centres (TRCs) are the next stage of changes currently being worked on by the Ministry of Defence.

However, Banik did not specify when exactly the new reforms would be presented, saying only: "Soon. It won’t be 2027. It will happen soon."

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"Whether there will be raids or something else — I cannot tell you for certain, because we will explain how the mobilisation reform will take place once we have completed it. But I can say for certain that the current format of compulsory mobilisation in society is having a rather negative impact on us. What it will look like — we shall see in due course," he stated.

He noted that part of the mobilisation reform includes, in particular, changes so that people "whom we are going to mobilise now understand what their prospects are in a protracted war".

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