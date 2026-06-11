Mobilized man dies under unclear circumstances in Kyiv: actions of TCR, police, and doctors under investigation

In Kyiv, a man died in hospital from severe injuries which, according to his lifetime statement, were inflicted on him by police officers and servicemen of the TCR and SS (Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support). Medical staff released the body to his relatives without the mandatory pathological autopsy, which may have concealed key evidence of the crime. The prosecutor’s office has opened criminal proceedings.

This was reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET informs.

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Injuries, hospitalization, and mysterious release of the body.

The chronology and circumstances of the tragedy, according to Lubinets, are as follows:

Hospitalization: In January 2026, a man was brought to one of the capital’s hospitals with broken ribs and a serious chest injury. The victim managed to state that the severe bodily injuries had been inflicted on him by police officers and the TCR and SS during mobilization measures.

In January 2026, a man was brought to one of the capital’s hospitals with broken ribs and a serious chest injury. The victim managed to state that the severe bodily injuries had been inflicted on him by police officers and the TCR and SS during mobilization measures. A few days after hospitalization, the patient died in a hospital ward.

Despite signs of violent death, the administration of the medical facility did not conduct the mandatory forensic autopsy. The body of the deceased was quickly released to the family for burial without a forensic examination.

Read more: TCRs increasingly turning into places where citizens are deprived of liberty, Lubinets says

"The body was released to the family for burial without an examination. As a result, today, society, the relatives of the deceased, and the investigation still have no answers to the most important questions: what exactly caused the man’s death and whether the injuries he sustained were linked to the fatal outcome. The absence of an autopsy may have complicated the establishment of the truth in the case and the preservation of important evidence," Lubinets stressed.

At the initiative of the Ombudsman’s Office, the prosecutor’s office has already opened two criminal proceedings: over the possible abuse of authority by law enforcement officers and over the improper performance of professional duties by medical workers.

Watch more: Man fled from TCR and fought with serviceman on roof of private house in Volyn region: both fell. VIDEO

Cherkasy incident and inspection of Odesa pre-trial detention center

The Ombudsman said such cases appear to be systemic and emerge on social media every day, undermining citizens’ trust in state institutions.

In particular, Lubinets mentioned a high-profile incident in Cherkasy region, where a man in a car was blocked by unidentified persons in civilian clothes. They refused to identify themselves, threatened the driver, and tried to smash his vehicle. An inspection has also been launched into this case.

At the same time, the Ombudsman assured that for him "there are no right or wrong victims" and that the law must be the same for everyone.

Read more: Defense Ministry considers idea of redistributing functions between TCR and National Police – media

As an example of impartiality, he cited a recent incident at the Odesa pre-trial detention center: there, his representatives recorded facts of possible humiliation and violations of the rights of an employee of the TCR and SS who was being held in the detention facility. All materials concerning the Odesa guards have already been handed over to law enforcement agencies for the opening of criminal cases.

"Every case of possible arbitrariness, violence, or humiliation of human dignity must be thoroughly checked, and those responsible must be held accountable. The law must be the same for everyone. Only in this way can citizens’ trust in the state and its institutions be preserved," the Human Rights Commissioner concluded.