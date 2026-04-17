Defense Ministry considers idea of redistributing functions between TCR and National Police – media

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is considering the idea of redistributing the functions of searching for and delivering violators to the Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR & SS) between the TCR & SS and the National Police.

This is stated in a LIGA.net article, Censor.NET reports.

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What does the Ministry of Defense propose?

The essence of the mobilization change from the Defense Ministry is that the TCR & SS will continue to engage in administrative and service work and social support, while the search for those who failed to appear upon receiving a draft notice and their delivery to the TCR & SS is proposed to be entrusted exclusively to law enforcement officers.

"Reforms are about the need to bring the system in line with the law, where the police should play a key role in delivery. Or to legalize actual practice by giving the TCR & SS the appropriate powers and legal protection," shares an interlocutor of LIGA.net who served in a rear TCR & SS.

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Roman Kostenko, an MP from the relevant committee, previously told LIGA.net that the Ministry of Defense is planning changes to transfer some of the powers of the TCR & SS to the National Police. The Ministry of Defense has not officially commented on this yet.

Reaction in the Ministry of Internal Affairs

"The saddest thing is that there is no clear discussion of the position. This looks insufficiently thought out. And it looks more like an attempt by colleagues from the Defense Ministry to simply get rid of the problem, rather than 'developing new approaches'," interlocutors of the publication in the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained.

According to them, the Russian war has already imposed numerous additional functions on the National Police.

As an example, the interlocutors noted: a TCR & SS employee cannot investigate crimes, carry out operational actions, or develop special operations — this requires professional training, and the relevant specialists "do not appear in a day."

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The Ministry of Internal Affairs also emphasized that due to the transfer of the TCR & SS's powers, there is a risk that the police will lose the trust of Ukrainians.

"You cannot solve the issue of mobilization with a sacrifice in the form of the police. The idea of the Defense Ministry will not bring any effect; instead, it could destabilize the largest law enforcement structure on which the security of every person in this state depends," LIGA.net interlocutors added.