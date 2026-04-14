Germany should deal with Ukrainians who left Ukraine illegally, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that men of mobilisation age who left the country illegally should return to Ukraine.

The head of state said this while speaking to the media in Germany, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"As for young people who are currently not in Ukraine but abroad, first of all, they are different young people. I agree with you that as regards those young people who are of mobilisation age, who left abroad, left temporarily but it turned out to be for years, and many of whom left in violation of Ukrainian law, the services of both countries (Ukraine and Germany. – Ed.) should deal with this issue," he stressed.

According to the president, Ukraine’s Armed Forces would like such people to return.

Read more: Germany will cooperate with Ukraine on repatriation of men, — Merz

"Because this is a matter of fairness. We have people, warriors on the front line, and they need rotations. They may be made of iron, as Ukrainian warriors say, but let’s be honest. They have families, they are defending their home, the entire state. But every person who is a citizen of Ukraine, who has the strength for it, a constitutional duty, and is of mobilisation age, must bear responsibility," Zelenskyy stressed.

At the same time, people who have not reached mobilisation age and have left Ukraine have the right to do so.

Background

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said there was cooperation with Ukraine on the return of citizens staying abroad.

Read more: Germany and Ukraine have agreed on new military aid packages, - Merz