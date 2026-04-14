Germany will cooperate with Ukraine on return of men, — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced cooperation with Ukraine regarding the return of citizens currently abroad.

According to Censor.NET, Friedrich Merz made this statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Germany will cooperate with Ukraine to bring back Ukrainian men who have left the country, as it is important that they remain in Ukraine and help the country," Merz emphasized.

What happened before?

Over the past year, the number of Ukrainian men aged 18–63 among refugees in Germany has increased significantly, despite the ban on leaving Ukraine.

Norway has tightened its rules for Ukrainian refugees. Specifically, men between the ages of 18 and 60 will no longer be granted collective protection.

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