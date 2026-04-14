Drone manufacturer Quantum Systems is expanding its cooperation with Ukraine

Drone Industry

The German company Quantum Systems is establishing new joint ventures with Ukrainian partners to expand drone production and strengthen defense cooperation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"The company will announce new joint ventures with Ukrainian manufacturers during a high-level political meeting to be held this week in Berlin," the statement said.

However, no further details were provided.

Quantum Systems is expanding its cooperation with Ukraine by managing the joint venture Quantum Frontline Industries, established as part of the "Build with Ukraine" initiative.

Read more: New drone production plant to be built in Czechia

Large-scale production of drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The joint venture, in collaboration with Frontline Robotics, is ramping up production to 10,000 multi-purpose quadcopter drones in Germany to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The first batch was delivered at the end of March 2026.

The company reported that it plans to launch two more joint ventures in the near future, the details of which have not yet been disclosed.

"Quantum Systems is a leading company in German-Ukrainian industrial cooperation. Our existing joint venture, QFI, demonstrates that production capacity in Germany can be established within a few weeks, and the systems will be delivered to Ukraine. We are convinced that this cooperation will form the basis of Europe’s future defense capabilities," said Matthias Lehna, Managing Director of Quantum Frontline Industries.

Read more: Defense Forces capture enemy position for first time without infantry, using UGVs and drones, Zelenskyy says