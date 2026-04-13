Defense Forces capture enemy position for first time without infantry, using UGVs and drones, Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

The Defense Forces have for the first time captured an enemy position using only unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and drones. The operation was carried out without the involvement of infantry.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an address marking Ukrainian Gunsmith Day, Censor.NET reports.

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Operation without infantry

"For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was captured exclusively by unmanned platforms — UGVs and drones. The occupiers surrendered, and this operation was carried out without the involvement of infantry and without any losses on our side," the head of state said.

Read more: Ukrainian military experts destroyed Iranian drones in Middle East – Zelenskyy

More than 22,000 missions

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian UGVs, including the Ratel, Termit, Ardal, Rys, Zmii, Protector and Volia, among others, have carried out more than 22,000 missions on the front line in just three months.

"In other words, lives were saved more than 22,000 times — in the most dangerous zones, a robot went instead of a warrior. This is about high technology protecting the highest value — human life," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: More than 1,000 Drone Line crews are hitting every fourth target on front, Fedorov says