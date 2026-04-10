Ukrainian military experts destroyed Iranian drones in Middle East – Zelenskyy

Specialists in electronic warfare and interceptor drones deployed to the Middle East shot down Iranian drones.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking to journalists.

"To some countries, we demonstrated how to work with interceptors. Did we destroy them? Yes, we did. Did we destroy them in one country? No, in several. Yes, they shot down Shaheds. And that is very good. In those countries that opened their air defense systems to us, our experts were able to very quickly advise them on how to make their systems stronger. And in some places, we directly shared our experience in defense with them. We also shot down drones with jet engines," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy stated that the issue of mass production of interceptor drones capable of destroying drones with jet engines is only a matter of time.

Background

During a speech at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that countries of the Persian Gulf and allies on NATO’s eastern flank are now defending themselves against Russian and Iranian drones thanks to Ukrainian technologies.

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